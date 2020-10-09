Cloudy
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Leonard Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Ark.; Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

___

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — President Donald Trump.

