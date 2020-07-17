Sunny
US Rep. Amash officially won’t seek reelection to Congress

By AP News
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Cascade Township, holds a constituent meeting in Grand Rapids, Mich. Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who was the lone GOP lawmaker to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is officially not running for reelection. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who backed the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is officially not running for reelection.

Amash had suspended his congressional campaign in February and later explored seeking the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president. Thursday was Michigan’s deadline to run as an independent, though some were also holding out hope he might seek the Libertarians’ nomination at a state convention Saturday.

“I love representing our community in Congress. I always will,” Amash tweeted. “This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it.”

Amash, 40, initially became an independent a year ago after becoming disenchanted with partisan politics. He has represented Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district in the western part of the state since 2011.

By DAVID EGGERT
Associated Press

