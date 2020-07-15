Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A young man set a police car on fire outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, suffering serious burns in the process.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a white four-door sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police, parked on Maryland Avenue next to the court building, and then set the vehicle ablaze. An adjacent vehicle was also damaged.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious burns himself and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Arberg said.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department referred all questions to the Supreme Court Police, one of several overlapping law enforcement agencies in the District of Columbia.

By ASHRAF KHALIL and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press