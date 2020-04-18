Light rain
63.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vice President Mike Pence; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass.; King Abdullah II of Jordan; Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Whitmer; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pence; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 