Meadows resigns House seat, starts at White House on Tuesday

By AP News

Meadows resigns House seat, starts at White House on Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Rep. Mark Meadows is resigning his congressional seat effective 5 p.m. Monday as he assumes the post of White House chief of staff.

Meadows will officially take over the White House post Tuesday.

Even while he held his House seat these last several weeks, the North Carolina Republican has been the de facto chief of staff. Meadows represented Trump in Senate negotiations on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and he has been a regular presence in the White House in recent weeks.

Meadows is Trump’s fourth chief of staff, taking over for Mick Mulvaney, who served as the acting chief of staff since January 2019.

