Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith; former White House adviser Gary Cohn; Richard Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor; Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

