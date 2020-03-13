Mostly cloudy
65.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Fauci; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; DeWine; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Fauci, Mnuchin.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 