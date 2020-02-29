Sunny
Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House

By AP News

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest development at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump addressed the nation from the White House earlier this week.

Trump’s appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

