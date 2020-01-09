Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Buttigieg nets first black congressional backer

By AP News

Buttigieg nets first black congressional backer

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has netted an endorsement from Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the first black member of Congress to throw his support to the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The endorsement is significant for Buttigieg, who has been criticized within the party for his scant support among African Americans.

Brown, 58, belongs to the Congressional Black Caucus, whose membership is courted aggressively by Democratic presidential candidates, and includes a total of 54 lawmakers in the U.S House and Senate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the most endorsements from members of the Congressional Black Caucus among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — a total of nine.

Brown, also a former lieutenant governor of Maryland, is an Iraq War veteran and vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. The former combat veteran has been named a co-chairman of Buttigieg’s national campaign.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 