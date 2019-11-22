Sunny
60.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Biden files papers for South Carolina presidential primary

By AP News

Biden files papers for South Carolina presidential primary

Photo Icon View Photo

ABBEVILLE, S.C. — Joe Biden has made his South Carolina presidential bid official.

The former vice president filed his paperwork as a candidate in next year’s Democratic primary during a stop Friday at a soul food restaurant in Abbeville.

Polls have generally shown Biden leading his rivals in South Carolina, where he maintains high popularity among the heavily black Democratic electorate.

Biden joins Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on the ballot for the Feb. 29 primary. Several candidates including Kamala Harris, author Marianne Williamson and former tech executive Andrew Yang are campaigning in the state this weekend, and officials say some could be filing their paperwork.

The filing deadline is Dec. 4.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 