Sunny
92.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Venezuela calls congressional elections amid political fight

By AP News
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. The political battle over control of Venezuela has turned to a $1 .8 billion stack of gold bars sitting in the Bank of England's vault in London, where a judge is expected to decide soon on who has the rightful claim to the bullion. Maduro says he needs the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the central bank for the United Kingdom, whose government recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as his country's legitimate leader, has refused to hand it over to Maduro's socialist administration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Venezuela calls congressional elections amid political fight

Photo Icon View Photo

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials announced Wednesday that congressional elections will be held on the first Sunday in December to choose members of the only branch of government not now controlled by socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

Indira Alfonzo, president of the National Elections Council, announced the Dec. 6 vote for a new National Assembly. The legislative body is now led by opposition politician Juan Guaidó, who has been seeking to oust Maduro.

The U.S.-backed opposition coalition has accused Maduro’s government of hijacking the upcoming vote to consolidate power.

Members of the Supreme Court loyal to Maduro recently formed a new elections commission. It also replaced the leadership board of two popular opposition parties.

Venezuela has been in a deepening economic and political crisis that has driven more than 5 million people to flee the once wealthy oil nation’s chronic shortages of basic goods and its broken health care system.

By SCOTT SMITH
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert