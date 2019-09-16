Rain
GOP Senate leader stands by Kavanaugh after new allegation

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is standing by Brett Kavanaugh as some Democrats seize on a new, uninvestigated allegation of sexual impropriety against the Supreme Court justice.

The Kentucky Republican said Monday that the allegation of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh while at Yale “probably felt a little like Groundhog Day” after The New York Times reported on it over the weekend. McConnell called it “yet another poorly sourced, thinly reported unsubstantiated allegation.”

The latest claim mirrors one offered during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken party. The Times story said the other woman supposedly involved declined to be interviewed and her friends say she doesn’t recall the episode.

Several Democratic presidential candidates have called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

