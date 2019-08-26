Sunny
After cancer treatment, Ginsburg to receive honorary degree

By AP News

AMHERST, N.Y. — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is scheduled to receive an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo.

The 86-year-old justice recently completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The Supreme Court announced Friday that Ginsburg underwent three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy beginning Aug. 5. It says there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

Event organizers say Ginsburg will make remarks at the university Monday. She will also appear at another event, where she also will take questions from the public.

Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Her health is watched closely as the leader of the liberal wing of the court.

