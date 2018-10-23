The Latest Chief Justice ’saddened’ by O’Connor diagnosis

Quantcast
Posted on 10/23/2018 by AP News

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day O’Connor. O’Connor has stepped back from public life. The nation’s first female Supreme Court justice had for more than a decade after leaving the court in 2006 kept up an active schedule. She served as a visiting federal appeals court judge, spoke on issues she cared about and founded her own education organization. But the 88-year-old is now fully retired. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — The Latest on former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Chief Justice John Roberts says he is “saddened to learn” that Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, has the beginning stages of dementia.

Roberts said in a statement Tuesday that although O’Connor has announced she is withdrawing from public life, “no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed.”

O’Connor said in a letter Tuesday that she has the beginning stages of dementia, “probably Alzheimer’s disease.” The 88-year-old took her seat on the Supreme Court in 1981 and retired in 2006.

__

10:12 a.m.

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, says she has the beginning stages of dementia and “probably Alzheimer’s disease.”

O’Connor made the announcement in a letter Tuesday. She said that her diagnosis was made “some time ago” and that as her condition has progressed she is “no longer able to participate in public life.”

O’Connor, 88, was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and took her seat on the court in 1981. She announced her retirement in 2005.

O’Connor’s announcement came a day after a story by The Associated Press that she had stepped back from public life.

