Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates spar over Musk and Soros donations in high-stakes race View Photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court race who has received the support of Elon Musk said Wednesday that it’s more concerning that his Democratic-supported opponent is benefiting from donations by liberal philanthropist George Soros.

“I don’t think these two things compare,” Brad Schimel told reporters. “I don’t think they equate at all.”

The race for ideological control of the battleground state’s highest court is nonpartisan in name only, with Republicans lining up behind Schimel and Democrats backing Susan Crawford. The election on April 1 will determine whether liberals maintain their 4-3 majority on the court with major cases dealing with abortion, union rights, election law and congressional redistricting already under consideration by the court or expected to be argued before it soon.

It could be the most significant U.S. election since November, as it will serve as an early litmus test for Republicans and Democrats after President Donald Trump won every swing state, including Wisconsin.

Big money is pouring in on both sides, leading both Schimel and Crawford to say it won’t affect their independence on the court even though each argues that it will influence their opponent.

“I don’t have any agenda that I’m working alongside anyone,” Schimel told reporters after speaking at a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting. “I’m grateful for our supporters, but they’re getting nothing except me following the law.”

Crawford said Tuesday that she has “never made any promises” to her donors.

Musk’s America PAC is spending $1 million to help Schimel, a former Republican attorney general and current Waukesha County judge. Another group Musk has funded, Building America’s Future, is spending $1.6 million on TV ads attacking Crawford, a Dane County circuit judge. Schimel has also received nearly $1.7 million from the state Republican Party.

Crawford has gotten $3 million from the state Democratic Party, including $1 million that the party received from Soros and $500,000 that it got from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Schimel said Wednesday that the Soros donation was more problematic than the support from Musk, the world’s wealthiest man and a top adviser to Trump.

Schimel, a former district attorney, said he thinks Soros has “very dangerous ideas for America,” citing his support for groups working to reduce funding for police.

Crawford spokesperson Derrick Honeyman said Musk is spending on the race because “he knows Brad Schimel is for sale.”

“Elon Musk saw an opportunity in Brad Schimel and it’s why he’s laying down millions of dollars to buy him off,” Honeyman said.

Schimel also accused Crawford of wrongdoing when she spoke at an event with Democratic donors billed as a “chance to put two more House seats in play.” Republicans, who made Wisconsin one of the most gerrymandered states in the country when they controlled all the levers of power, say this shows that she is committed to redrawing congressional districts to benefit Democrats.

“That is pay for play,” Schimel said Wednesday.

Honeyman said Crawford has never commented publicly or privately about congressional redistricting.

Donations from the political parties and billionaires has also raised questions about whether Schimel and Crawford would recuse themselves from cases involving them.

Tesla, the electric car company owned by Musk, has a lawsuit pending in Wisconsin challenging the state’s decision blocking it from opening dealerships. That case could ultimately be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Schimel would not commit Wednesday to stepping aside should the case reach the court, saying he knew nothing about the lawsuit and would evaluate it the same as he would any other case. Crawford has made similar comments about whether she would step aside in cases involving her donors.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press