Trump administration hires hardcore pro-Trump ideologue to run public diplomacy at State Department View Photo

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — The Trump administration has hired a “Make America Great Again” ideologue to run the State Department’s worldwide public diplomacy efforts, according to the man put forward for the post and three current department officials.

Darren Beattie confirmed in a message to readers of the conservative website Revolver for which he worked that he would be taking up the post of acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. It was not clear if he would be formally nominated to take the job on a more permanent basis, which would require Senate confirmation.

Beattie, an academic, has espoused controversial ideas about race and U.S. foreign policy priorities. He gained notoriety when he was fired as a White House speechwriter during President Donald Trump’s first term after it was revealed he spoke at a conference attended by white nationalists.

“Thanks to President Trump’s miraculous victory, we have entered the beginning of a new Golden Age — of success, prosperity, legitimacy, and accountability. I have been given the great honor of serving once again in Trump’s administration, this time in the Department of State,” Beattie wrote in a message to readers of Revolver, from which he will be taking a leave of absence.

The State Department had no comment, although word of his impending appointment to the post had circulated through the building since last week and was confirmed by three officials. Those officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an as-yet unannounced personnel decision.

Apart from the incident that caused him to lose his White House speechwriting job, Beattie has made numerous inflammatory comments on X.

“Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work,” he wrote on the site less than four months ago, on Oct. 4, 2024. “Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.”

As undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, even in a temporary role, Beattie will exert great influence and oversight of the department’s outward-facing messaging and outreach, including those that have been handled by embassies and consulates abroad.

Previous occupants of the job have traditionally not had a high-profile role but have played a powerful behind-the-scenes role in the State Department’s hierarchy.

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer