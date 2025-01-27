Asked about Jan. 6, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate says he supports Trump’s power to pardon View Photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-backed candidate in Wisconsin’s pivotal state Supreme Court race said Monday that he thinks anyone convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers should serve their entire sentence, but he also didn’t object to President Donald Trump using his power to pardon.

Trump has received bipartisan criticism for granting clemency last week to about 1,500 rioters who were convicted of crimes related to Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Presidents have the power to pardon,” said Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County judge and former Republican attorney general on a press conference call. “President Biden has issued pardons. President Trump has now issued pardons as he’s come in and presidents over history have done that. It’s a power they have. I don’t object to them utilizing that power.”

Schimel made that comment when asked about Trump’s pardons of those convicted in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In a follow up statement to The Associated Press, Schimel appeared to disagree with Trump’s pardons of those who attacked police.

“Anyone convicted of assaulting law enforcement should serve their full sentence, attacking our men and women in uniform is never acceptable in our society,” Schimel said. He stopped short of specifically saying Trump should not have pardoned those who attacked police.

Schimel faces Democratic-backed Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford in the April 1 election. The winner will determine whether the court remains under 4-3 liberal control or flips to a conservative majority.

Derrick Honeyman, Crawford’s campaign spokesperson, criticized pardons by both Trump and former President Joe Biden, who granted clemency to his son, Hunter, and other family members.

“Presidential pardons of violent offenders who attack police officers and public institutions —and pardons of the president’s own family members — undermine public trust in our justice system and the rule of law,” Honeyman said. “That’s just common sense.”

Within hours of taking office last week, Trump issued a sweeping clemency order covering around 1,500 rioters for their role on the Capitol attack that attempted to block congressional certification of Joe Biden ’s 2020 election victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Those pardons have generated pushback from some Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who was on the call with Schimel to announce his endorsement. Van Orden told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he did not support pardoning those who attacked police officers.

A former U.S. Capitol police officer who was there the day of the attack in 2021 was coming to Wisconsin on Tuesday to criticize Schimel for saying on conservative talk radio earlier this month that some Jan. 6 defendants did not get a “fair shot” in the courts.

Schimel is endorsed in the race by more than 70 sheriffs in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Police Association and the Waukesha County Police Chiefs Association.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race has garnered national attention, including a post on the social media platform X by Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO who is a close ally of Trump. Musk referenced a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from last year legalizing absentee ballot drop boxes and said, “Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud!”

Schimel said the message caught him by surprise.

“I don’t know what’s in Elon Musk’s mind,” Schimel said. “I’ve never spoken with the world’s richest man. It was a surprise to me when he tweeted out something recognizing that I exist, so I don’t know where he’s coming from.”

Schimel made the comments during a news conference where he was endorsed by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and the state’s six other Republican members of Congress. Crawford has been endorsed by the Wisconsin Democratic Party and many Democratic office-holders, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Johnson said Crawford represents the “radical left” and if she wins she will vote to overturn the state’s voter ID law and the Act 10 law passed in 2011 that effectively ended collective bargaining for most state workers. Crawford worked as an attorney on lawsuits challenging both of those laws.

Crawford’s campaign, when asked whether she would recuse herself from cases involving those issues if they come before the court, did not commit either way. She will make recusal decisions on a case-by-case basis, Honeyman said.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press