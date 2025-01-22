We hear you. Barbra Streisand and Elton John are among nominees for audio book awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand, Kate McKinnon and Elton John are among the nominees for the 30th annual Audie Awards, presented by the Audio Publishers Association.

Streisand’s self-narrated “My Name Is Barbra” is a finalist for best audio book and for best memoir/autobiography. Other best audiobook nominees include an ensemble adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984” that features Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo; Dan Slepian’s self-narrated “The Sing-Sing Files”; Claire Oshetsky’s “Poor Deer,” narrated by Sophie Amoss; and Richard Powers’ “Playground,” with narrators including Robin Siegerman and Eunice Wong.

On Wednesday, the publishers association announced nominees in 28 categories, from drama to fantasy to humor. Winners will be revealed during a March 4 ceremony, hosted by Amy Sedaris.

“This year’s finalists represent the very best in storytelling, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate their achievements,” association president Sean McManus said in a statement. “We’re also thrilled to have Amy Sedaris as our host — her wit, charm, and unmistakable sense of humor will bring a unique spark to the evening.”

Memoir/autobiography nominees also include Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” Salman Rushdie’s self-narrated “Knife” and Kelly Bishop’s self-narrated “The Third Gilmore Girl.” McKinnon’s “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science,” narrated by McKinnon and Emily Lynne, is a humor nominee. The late Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, “From Here to the Great Unknown,” narrated by Julia Roberts and Presley’s daughter Riley Keough is a finalist for multi-voiced performance.

Two Percival Everett novels were cited. “Erasure,” the publishing satire that was the basis for the Oscar-nominated “American Fiction,” is a humor finalist. Everett’s prize winning “James,” as read by Dominic Hoffman, is a nominee for best fiction narrator, and for literary fiction/classics.

Common’s self-narrated “And Then We Rise” is a finalist for business/personal development, while Erik Larson’s “The Demon of Unrest,” narrated by Larson and Will Patton, was cited for history/biography.

Mystery nominees include Lev AC Rosen’s “Rough Pages,” narrated by Vikas Adam; and Lisa Gardner’s “Still See You Everywhere,” as read by Hillary Huber. Dean Koontz’s “The Forest of Lost Souls,” narrated by January LaVoy, is a finalist for thriller/suspense, with others including Gregg Hurwitz’s “Lone Wolf,” narrated by Scott Brick.