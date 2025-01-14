Michigan Senate Republican leader enters open race for governor’s seat in 2026 View Photo

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top Republican leader in the state Senate announced Tuesday a candidacy for governor, becoming the first high-profile Republican to enter the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt is the second well-known candidate to enter the race to succeed Whitmer, who has two years remaining in her final term after being reelected in 2022. The open governor’s seat in 2026 is expected to spark competitive primaries.

In December, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan surprised many by announcing his departure from the Democratic Party to run for governor as an independent.

Democrats have yet for a top candidate to enter the race, but those weighing runs include Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who moved to Michigan in recent years — has also fielded calls pushing for him to run.

Nesbitt called himself a “small town farm boy” raised on “faith, patriotism, traditional family values” in a campaign video announcing his 2026 gubernatorial bid. A southwest Michigan Republican, Nesbitt has served in the state Senate since 2019, following his tenure in the state House.

Nesbitt, who has led Republicans in the Democratic-controlled Senate since 2023, was among the top names many in the party hoped would enter the race. Other potential candidates include U.S. Rep. John James and former state House Speaker Tom Leonard.

Nesbitt and Duggan both criticized inaction in Lansing, the state’s capitol in their announcements. While Democrats spent much of 2023 advancing their agenda after gaining control of all branches of government the previous year, 2024 saw fewer session days and stalled legislation.

The year ended with turmoil in the state House, as Republicans walked out in protest and Democrats struggled to coalesce, hindered by one lawmaker’s refusal to attend sessions.

“Michiganders deserve so much better than what they’re getting from these Democrats up in Lansing,” Nesbitt said in a video. “What we’ve seen is higher taxes, more spending, more debt and less jobs.”

Nesbitt’s campaign video released Tuesday mirrored much of the messaging that brought Republicans success in 2024, including flipping the Michigan state House and securing the state for President-elect Donald Trump.

In the video, Nesbitt called for ending electric vehicle “mandates,” expressed his support for Trump and pledged to pursue “a renaissance on manufacturing here in Michigan.”

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI

Associated Press