Clear
62.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Online overseas ballots for Montana voters briefly didn’t include Harris as a candidate

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ name initially didn’t appear as a candidate for president on Montana’s online absentee voting system for residents who are overseas or serving in the military, the Secretary of State’s Office said Monday.

The system went live Friday morning. One person had voted when another voter reported Harris’ name was not displayed on the electronic system, officials said.

The system was taken offline, the vendor corrected the issue and it was back online by Friday afternoon, said Richie Melby, spokesperson for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. The first voter was notified of the error, Melby said.

The mistake was limited to the Electronic Absentee System. Harris’ name will be on printed ballots in Montana, Jacobsen’s office said.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 