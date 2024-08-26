Colorado GOP chair ousted in a contentious vote that he dismisses as a ‘sham’ View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who has tried to push the state party to extremes, was ousted over the weekend in a vote that he called illegitimate, precipitating a leadership standoff as the November election looms.

William’s tenure as chair led to party infighting as he leaned into public attacks against fellow Republicans who didn’t fit his idea of ultraconservative or endorse his extreme tactics echoing those of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The fight mirrors a national split in the GOP between more traditional Republicans and a more combative flank comprising politicians such as Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

It also shows the challenges that such extreme politics face in Colorado. Opposition to Williams’ methods grew as the party under his leadership endorsed certain Republican primary candidates over others, a move that state parties tend to avoid, at least publicly.

Williams is also accused of using state party resources to benefit his own failed congressional primary election bid, and was criticized for refusing to step down as party chair after joining the race. Emails and posts from the party attacking the LGBTQ community, including a call to burn pride flags, were also met with disappointment from some fellow Republicans.

The growing resistance culminated in Saturday’s vote, with a majority of the 180 or so state party central committee members, or their proxies, who were in attendance voting to oust him.

In a news release, the Colorado GOP called the meeting a “sham,” and said that a majority of the more than 400 member committee weren’t in attendance. Williams said they can only seek to remove officers at the upcoming Aug. 31 meeting.

“This fringe minority faction knows they cannot get their way in a fair meeting where the rules are fairly administered,” said Williams in a text message.

The conflict comes down to an interpretation of the bylaws, and the decision could end in the hands of the Republican National Committee. The National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to elect Republicans in the U.S. House, said it will recognize the vote and the newly elected leadership.

Williams said in a text that the NRCC has “no authority to do anything.”

While GOP chairman, Williams ran in a Republican primary race for the U.S. House seat in Colorado Springs, about an hour’s drive south of Denver. While he gained Trump’s attention and eventual endorsement, he lost to a more moderate Republican.

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By JESSE BEDAYN

Associated Press/Report for America