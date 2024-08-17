Biden plans to use his convention speech to hand off to Harris and make case against Trump

Biden plans to use his convention speech to hand off to Harris and make case against Trump View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will give the keynote address Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, making a symbolic handoff of his party to Vice President Kamala Harris and pressing the case for what he says is the threat to the country if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Four weeks ago, Biden ended his bid for reelection as his party descended into a crisis of confidence over his chances against the Republican nominee after a devastating performance in their June debate. Now, Biden is set to receive a rousing welcome from many of the same officials who were itching for him to exit the race.

Biden’s aides said the president will use his remarks to deliver the argument for why he believes Harris must replace him and defeat Trump, whom he says is a threat to democracy. Biden will also play up some of his popular accomplishments before he steps out of the spotlight for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to take center stage the rest of the week, the aides said.

Biden was greeted by chants of “Thank you, Joe!” on Thursday when he appeared with Harris in Maryland, and aides said he was pleased by the consolidation in the party behind Harris. Biden endorsed Harris minutes after ending his campaign, helping orchestrate a near-seamless handoff of his political operation to his vice president and avoiding a contentious fight in Chicago over the party’s future.

While Biden is no longer on the top of the ticket, his influence will be felt in Chicago, albeit in a far smaller role than had he remained the nominee.

Speakers at the convention are expected to make reference to Biden’s accomplishments, from helping lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic to winning passage of major infrastructure, climate and health care investments. Harris has used Biden’s policies as the foundation of her own policy plans.

The convention’s logo still calls back to the president’s campaign logo, and signage in the United Center will feature a quote from Biden’s Oval Office address explaining his decision to drop out, when he exhorted voters to back Harris: “History is in your hands,” he said then.

On Monday, signs will feature a regular Biden-ism: “Spread the faith.”

First lady Jill Biden and other members of Biden’s family will be in the arena to watch his speech, which will serve as a coda to his 50 years in Democratic politics. Jill Biden will also speak at the convention Monday night.

Harris is expected to attend that night. Biden was not scheduled to be at the convention when Harris speaks in the prime spot on Thursday evening.

By ZEKE MILLER

AP White House Correspondent