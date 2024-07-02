Clear
Biden to give extended interview to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday

By AP News
Biden

President Joe Biden will give his an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos later this week, his first since the president’s much-criticized performance during last week’s debate.

Portions of the interview will air on ABC’s “World News Tonight” on Friday, with the extended interview first airing on the network’s “This Week” Sunday morning program, the network said Tuesday.

There has been private discussion among Biden’s campaign about what it can do to counteract last Thursday’s debate, where the raspy-voiced president gave some convoluted and incomplete answers. It has given rise to some questions about whether the 81-year-old president should continue his campaign.

There also had been frequent complaints from the Washington press corps that Biden has given relatively few interviews or news conferences as president.

