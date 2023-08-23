The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is set to kick off in Milwaukee. Follow live updates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. The field’s early front-runner, Donald Trump, is skipping the event in favor of an interview with Tucker Carlson instead.

WHAT TO KNOW

BURGUM DEBATE ATTENDANCE IN DOUBT AFTER INJURY

The first Republican presidential debate was expected to be North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s introduction to the national stage, but his attendance is now in doubt after an injury.

Burgum hurt his Achilles tendon playing basketball with members of his campaign staff on Tuesday and was taken to the emergency room.

He plans to do a walk-through of the stage on his injured leg Wednesday and then assess with his campaign if he can do the debate.