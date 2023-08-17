Clear
100.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Election 2024 Iowa State Fair

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 