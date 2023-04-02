Partly Cloudy
61.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bulgarian vote too early to call, narrow lead for reformists

Sponsored by:
By AP News
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Bankya, on the outskirts of Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Bulgarians were casting their ballots on Sunday in a general election, the fifth in two years, hoping to end political instability and help overcome the economic woes fueled by a raging war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Bulgarian vote too early to call, narrow lead for reformists

Photo Icon View Photo

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A reformist coalition led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election after exit poll results showed it placing first on Sunday.

The exit poll conducted by the Gallup International pollster showed the coalition between the We Continue the Change party and the right-wing Democratic Bulgaria with 25.3 %, apparently edging out the center-right GERB party ex-premier Boyko Borissov on 24.7 %.

Initial results are expected on Monday, but it could take days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the exit poll, Petkov’s coalition will be handed a mandate to form a cabinet.

It looks, however, that it will be an uphill task for him to find allies to form a governing coalition in a fragmented parliament.

In their first comments, political analysts predicted that the results, which do not differ significantly from the previous four elections held within the last two years, could lead to a viable coalition and did not exclude the possibility of another election.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 