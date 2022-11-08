Rep. Cuellar reelected, fends off GOP push in South Texas View Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar won reelection Tuesday, fending off an aggressive play by Republicans to remake the U.S.-Mexico border into a midterm battleground.

Cuellar’s victory over Republican Cassy Garcia holds the line for Democrats in an important stronghold for the party. Garcia was one of three Republican Latina candidates who ran competitive House races along the border after the GOP made inroads with Hispanic voters in 2020.

Cuellar is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House and narrowly survived a primary challenge this spring from a progressive challenger.

Republicans made Texas’ heavily Hispanic border region a priority this year in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress.

The unusually competitive atmosphere in South Texas underlined the shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats — and the ramifications beyond this election.

For Republicans, victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region — including Rep. Mayra Flores and Monica De La Cruz — would deepen inroads the GOP is making nationally with Hispanic voters and demoralize Democrats in a place that has long been their turf.

In a sign of Republican optimism, Gov. Greg Abbott hosted his Election Night victory party in the border city of McAllen, reflecting the GOP’s eagerness to show conservatives are expanding their territory.

Republicans unleashed an aggressive play for South Texas after counties up and down the border swung toward former Presidential Donald Trump in 2020, stunning Democrats. Millions of dollars have since poured into the region and all three GOP House candidates outraised their Democratic opponents this summer.

Underscoring the intensity of the races heading into Tuesday, former President Bill Clinton swung through South Texas on Monday to campaign for Democrats. Big-name Republicans also swooped into the region, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend.

The most widely seen competitive race was in the 15th Congressional District, where De La Cruz and Democrat Michelle Vallejo were competing to represent one of the two new U.S. House districts that Texas was awarded last year following the release of new census figures.

Neither candidate was running to the middle. De La Cruz has defended abortion restrictions, promised tougher border security measures and drew praise from Trump during a recent rally in Texas. Vallejo has courted liberal voters in a progressive campaign that has called for a $15 an hour minimum wage and challenged conventional wisdom that Democrats along the border are more moderate.

Win or lose, Republicans have already made history in South Texas this year.

Flores became the first Republican Latina elected to a House seat in Texas when she won a special election in July to fill the remaining term of Democrat Filemon Vela, who retired early from the 34th Congressional District. She was running against Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in a rare race between two sitting members of Congress: Gonzalez switched districts after the one he currently represents was made more competitive under new voting maps.

Cuellar has been among his party’s loudest critics of President Joe Biden, particularly over the administration’s response to a record number of migrant crossings on the border.

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press