Ex-Miss America adds intrigue to North Dakota House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong hopes to claim a third term for North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat on Tuesday in a race that was upended by the late entry of former Miss America Cara Mund.

Armstrong ran unopposed in the June Republican primary and was poised for an easy win in the highly conservative state against a little-known Democrat, Mark Haugen, who opposes abortion rights. Then, Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Haugen soon dropped out, citing pressure from his own party. That cleared the field for Mund, who drew media attention but ran her race on a shoestring budget without any significant funding from abortion rights groups.

Armstrong, 46, is an establishment Republican with ties to the state’s dominant industry, oil. A lawyer and former state senator, he has been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and easily won his first two terms.

Mund, 28, drew attention at the Miss America pageant in 2017 by saying Trump was wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords, which seek to rein in greenhouse gas emissions. She stood by those remarks even as Republicans played them up during this year’s campaign.

She also rejected Republicans’ efforts to paint her as a Democrat in all but name, portraying herself as an outsider beholden to neither party. She also said she would likely caucus with Republicans if elected.

Armstrong questioned whether she would be welcome, and said he would be better positioned in a House GOP majority to fight for North Dakota interests in agriculture and energy.

Marilyn Johnson, 78, a retired teacher who said she generally votes Republican, said she was voting for Mund as she cast an early vote in Bismarck. Though Johnson said she herself opposes abortion, she respects Mund’s support for abortion rights and believes it should be a woman’s choice.

Tim Keller, a 55-year-old contractor and a Republican, said he didn’t buy Mund’s claim of independence. He was backing Armstrong, who he said is “doing a good job.”

Armstrong held a huge financial advantage, raising nearly $2 million overall compared to the roughly $78,000 Mund had raised through the end of September.

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic, which was in Fargo, moved to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, this summer even as it sought to block the state’s trigger ban in court.

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press