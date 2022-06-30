Walgreens, Duck Creek fall; Spirit Airlines, Lindsay rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.97 to $37.90.
A big opioid settlement and a COVID-19 vaccine slowdown dragged on third-quarter earnings for the drugstore chain.
RH, down $25.06 to $212.26.
The luxury furniture store chain previously known as Restoration Hardware cut its sales forecast.
Universal Health Services Inc., down $6.53 to $100.71.
The hospital and health facility operator cut its profit forecast because of lower than expected patient volumes.
Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $3.56 to $14.85.
The software company gave investors a disappointing forecast.
Smart Global Holdings Inc., down $3.91 to $16.37.
The computer technology company gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.
Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.43 to $23.84.
The airline delayed its shareholder vote on a sale to Frontier Group Holdings until July 8.
Lindsay Corp., up $11.07 to $132.82.
The irrigation equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Phillips 66, down $2.59 to $81.99.
Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.