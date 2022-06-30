Walgreens, Duck Creek fall; Spirit Airlines, Lindsay rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.97 to $37.90.

A big opioid settlement and a COVID-19 vaccine slowdown dragged on third-quarter earnings for the drugstore chain.

RH, down $25.06 to $212.26.

The luxury furniture store chain previously known as Restoration Hardware cut its sales forecast.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $6.53 to $100.71.

The hospital and health facility operator cut its profit forecast because of lower than expected patient volumes.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $3.56 to $14.85.

The software company gave investors a disappointing forecast.

Smart Global Holdings Inc., down $3.91 to $16.37.

The computer technology company gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.43 to $23.84.

The airline delayed its shareholder vote on a sale to Frontier Group Holdings until July 8.

Lindsay Corp., up $11.07 to $132.82.

The irrigation equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Phillips 66, down $2.59 to $81.99.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.