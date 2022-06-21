Independent Al Gross says he’s ending Alaska House bid View Photo

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Al Gross, an independent running for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, said late Monday that he is ending his campaign.

Gross in a statement said that it was “with great hope for Alaska’s future” that he has decided to end his campaign. He said there are two “outstanding Alaska Native women in this race who would both serve our state well.”

One, Democrat Mary Peltola, was in fourth place in the June 11 special primary, and another, Republican Tara Sweeney, was in fifth. The top four vote-getters in the special primary advance to the special election in August.

Gross was in third, behind Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.

State elections officials plan to finish counting ballots from the special primary on Tuesday.

Gross’ campaign says he is not doing interviews at this time.

The statement from his campaign said he is withdrawing from both the special election and from the regular elections later this year.

The seat became vacant in March, when Republican Rep. Don Young died. He had held the seat for 49 years.

The person who wins the special election will fill the remainder of Young’s term, ending in January. The August regular primary and November general election will decide who serves a regular two-year term, starting in January.

The deadline to withdraw as a candidate for the special election is noon on Sunday. The deadline to withdraw as a candidate for the regular primary is Saturday.

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press