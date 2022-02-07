Vernon Jones quits Georgia governor bid to run for Congress View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the Republican challengers to incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dropped out of the race Monday, a move that could help clear the way for Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue in Georgia’s GOP primary.

Vernon Jones, a Democrat who switched parties as part of full-throated backing of the former president, said Monday that he will run for Congress instead. However, Jones did not immediately say which of Georgia’s 14 congressional seats he will seek.

“I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future,” Jones said. “Because of this decision I am officially withdrawing my candidacy for governor effective today and will be supporting David Perdue for governor. He is a good man who loves our state and loves our country.”

Speculation has focused on Jones running for the U.S. House in the 6th Congressional District in the northern Atlanta suburbs or the 10th Congressional District, which stretches east from the outskirts of Atlanta.

Debbie Dooley, a Republican activist and top supporter of Jones, said she expects him to run in the 10th District, where a crowded Republican field is seeking to replace incumbent U.S. Rep Jody Hice. Hice is running to become Georgia’s secretary of state with Trump’s backing, part of a slate of Trump-endorsed candidates in the state.

Jones had met with Trump in Florida in late January, cryptically tweeting that “America First is alive and well. Not divided, but more united than ever. More to come.” The switch helps Trump defeat Kemp, who has drawn Trump’s scorn for not backing his plan to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. Trump spend months imploring Perdue to run after Trump vowed to deny Kemp a second term.

Polls had shown Jones drawing a small but significant fraction of support in the May 25 primary. His withdrawal could allow Perdue to consolidate anti-Kemp Republicans and makes it more likely that the GOP nomination will be decided without a runoff.

“Vernon Jones is a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia,” Perdue wrote in a tweet. “We need his voice and we need him in the fight. I’m proud to have his support.”

Dooley predicted Trump would endorse Jones for Congress.

“I look for an endorsement, and I think Vernon will make a great congressman,” Dooley said. “Trump takes care of those who are loyal to him.”

Jones was a Democratic state representative on the outs with his party when he shot to prominence in Republican circles as an African American who endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign.

Jones, 61, served multiple terms in the Georgia House, sandwiching a troubled turn in charge of Atlanta’s suburban DeKalb County, before proclaiming himself a Republican in January 2021 as his last term in the state House expired.

“I have left the plantation,” he declared when he switched parties.

He built his campaign for governor around Trump’s falsehoods that Georgia’s election was stolen, with Jones promising an audit of the 2020 presidential election and to replace Georgia’s electronic voting system, often calling the election the “dead cat on the end of the line.”

Dooley said Perdue’s more aggressive attacks on the election results, including filing a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were counted in Fulton County, will bring Jones’ supporters into line behind Perdue.

“I think they’re seeing a fighter,” Dooley said.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press