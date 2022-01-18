First woman nominated to be Los Angeles fire chief

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 22-year fire service veteran was nominated Tuesday to become the first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley would become the first female fire chief for the nation’s second-largest city if the nomination by Mayor Eric Garcetti is confirmed by the City Council.

Council President Nury Martinez joined the mayor in announcing the selection at a news conference.

“This is a moment for so many little girls across our city … for many of them who think you can’t be what you can’t see,” Martinez said. “And today the picture changes.”

Crowley, who currently holds the jobs of acting administrative operations chief deputy and fire marshal, said that keeping the department operationally ready is her number one priority.

Her nomination comes as the department deals with issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to claims that female employees face bullying and harassment.

“We will focus on firefighter safety, physical health and overall emotional well-being,” she said. “As the fire chief I vow to create and support and promote a culture that truly values diversity, inclusion and equity within the entire organization.”

The department has about 3,400 uniformed personnel and 106 fire stations serving about 4 million people across 469 square miles (1,215 square kilometers).

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press