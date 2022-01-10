Wisconsin gubernatorial campaigns hauling in massive funds View Photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, announced Monday that she raised more than $3.3 million in the first four months since getting into the race in September.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers raised more than three times as much over the entire year, bringing in $10 million, and had $10.5 million on hand entering this year, his campaign said hours after the Kleefisch announcement.

Their totals show the Wisconsin’s governor’s race is meeting expectations to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested in the country. Evers stands as a block to the Republican-controlled state Legislature and Democrats are desperate to keep him in place to stop the GOP agenda ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Evers raised the most of any incumbent governor the year before they are on the ballot, his campaign said. And Kleefich’s initial haul is the largest for any candidate’s first report over the past four gubernatorial elections and likely ever.

The previous high over the last four cycles was $1.3 million reported by Republican Mark Neumann in 2010. Former Gov. Scott Walker raised $1.1 million over his first reporting period in 2009. A political action committee created to help Kleefisch, Freedom Wisconsin PAC, also reported raising $277,000.

Kleefisch served eight years as Walker’s lieutenant governor.

Kleefisch is the biggest-name Republican seeking to unseat Evers in November. Another Republican, 2018 U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, is expected to get in the race soon.

Kleefisch’s high fundraising totals, along with her continued push to lock down Republican supporters, will serve as a deterrent to others getting into the race. Nicholson benefitted from about $11 million in spending from GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein in his 2018 Senate run, where he was defeated by Leah Vukmir.

If Uihlein backs Nicholson again as expected, millions could be spent in the Republican primary before the winner on Aug. 9 moves on to face Evers.

Kleefisch’s campaign released only the total of what she raised and that donations came from nearly 7,000 people in all 72 Wisconsin counties. Evers received contributions from more than 32,000 donors over the year, but his campaign did not say how much of the money was raised by the Democratic Party and transferred to Evers’ account.

Reports showing details including who donated to all the candidates, how much they spent and how much money they had on hand at the end of the year are due on Jan. 18.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press