Nicaragua detains yet another opposition politician

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Police in Nicaragua have detained another leading opposition politician and potential presidential candidate. Police said Saturday they arrested Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former ambassador to the United States, under a controversial ‘treason’ law passed in December. Cruz Sequeira was considered a contender for the nomination of the opposition Citizens for Liberty party in the Nov. 7 elections. His arrest follows the detention of opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro, who is being held incommunicado at her home. It was the latest in a series of moves by President Daniel Ortega to prevent candidates from running against him in his third consecutive re-election bid.