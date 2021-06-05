Sunny
Nicaragua detains yet another opposition politician

By AP News
FILE - In this July 13, 2018 file photo, Nicaraguan police have their picture taken with President Daniel Ortega, after weeks of unrest in Masaya, Nicaragua. President Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term in November 2021, and he's pulling all the levers at his disposal to ensure his Sandinista National Liberation Front retains power. (AP Photo/Cristobal Venegas, File)

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Police in Nicaragua have detained another leading opposition politician and potential presidential candidate. Police said Saturday they arrested Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former ambassador to the United States, under a controversial ‘treason’ law passed in December. Cruz Sequeira was considered a contender for the nomination of the opposition Citizens for Liberty party in the Nov. 7 elections. His arrest follows the detention of opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro, who is being held incommunicado at her home. It was the latest in a series of moves by President Daniel Ortega to prevent candidates from running against him in his third consecutive re-election bid.

