Episcopal diocese in Vegas nominates four for Nevada bishop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four church leaders from Virginia, Arizona, California, and Minnesota have been nominated to serve as the new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada.

Diocese officials said Tuesday that plans call for the 11th Bishop of Nevada to be elected, ordained and consecrated by March 2022 to succeed Bishop Dan Edwards, who was elected in 2007 and retired in 2018.

The slate includes the Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner of St. Mark’s in Alexandria, Virginia; the Rev. Canon Holly Herring of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix; the Rev. Julia McCray-Goldsmith of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in San Jose, California; and the Rev. Canon Robert Two Bulls, of the Department of Indian Work and Multicultural Ministries in Minnesota’s Episcopal Church and vicar of All Saints Indian Mission in Minneapolis.

Standing Committee President Maggie Davidson said the slate emerged after an extensive search “powered by prayer and connected by Zoom.”

The Rt. Rev. James Edward Waggoner Jr. of the Diocese of Spokane has served as assisting bishop in Nevada since Bishop Edwards’ retirement.

The diocese is based in Las Vegas. It administers more than 30 congregations, ministries and outreach in southern, northern and rural Nevada.