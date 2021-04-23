Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed initial paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

The 71-year-old celebrity activist described herself as “economically conservative, socially progressive” in a People magazine interview last year.

She immediately stands out in an emerging field that so far has failed to attract a nationally known contender.

Her run would come nearly two decades after the ascendancy of Arnold Schwarzenegger, another Republican who used his Hollywood fame as a springboard to the state’s highest office in a 2003 recall election.

Jenner is untested as a candidate and little is known about her positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy.

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer