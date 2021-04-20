Los Angeles County considers return of Black family’s land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders were expected to take initial votes Tuesday on a proposal to give prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but had it taken away by local city officials a century ago.

Two items before the Board of Supervisors involved the property once known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach that is currently occupied by a county lifeguard office.

One item would instruct the county chief executive’s office to report back in 60 days with a plan for how to return the property to the family.

The second item would make Los Angeles County a sponsor of a bill introduced in the state Senate last week to enable a transfer by lifting restrictions that were part of the state’s transfer of the property to the county in 1995.

The property was purchased in 1912 by Willa and Charles Bruce, who built the first West Coast seaside resort for Black people at a time when many beaches were segregated.

They endured racist harassment and in the 1920s the Manhattan Beach City took the land away through eminent domain. The property was eventually transferred to the state in 1948.