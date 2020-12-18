Sunny
Weston McKennie voted U.S. Soccer male player of the year

By AP News
Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie is the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. At 22, he is the fourth youngest to win the award. McKennie appeared in two of three U.S. games in 2020 in a pandemic-shortened schedule. He played in 15 of 16 Bundesliga matches for Schalke, then transferred to Juventus and appeared in 13 games in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. He finished with four goals and two assists in 29 club appearances.

