The Latest: Biden touts Cabinet diversity, names Buttigieg

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden

12:15 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden says his Cabinet will be more representative of the American people than any other in U.S. history.

Biden championed the diversity of his Cabinet nominees on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, as he announced that he has chosen Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person to lead a Cabinet department and one of the youngest members ever.

Buttigieg is a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a former presidential candidate.

Biden says there will be more people of color and more women in his Cabinet than any other before, including the first Black defense secretary and the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

