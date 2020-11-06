Cloudy
67.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Final votes confirm New Zealand won’t legalize marijuana

By AP News
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts as she talks with colleagues at a cafe in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Ardern has won a second term in office in an election landslide of historic proportions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Final votes confirm New Zealand won’t legalize marijuana

Photo Icon View Photo

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes counted Friday in a referendum failed to overturn the result from election night — although it got close.

The referendum to legalize the drug ended up with 48% support and 51% against, a tightening from the election night split of 46% in favor and 53% against. The special votes counted after the Oct. 17 election included those cast overseas and accounted for about 17% of the total vote.

The special votes also slightly increased the majority of liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party, which ended up with just over 50% of the total vote, and 65 of Parliament’s 120 seats.

It is the first time any single party has commanded a majority in Parliament since New Zealand introduced a proportional system 24 years ago.

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 