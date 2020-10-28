Sunny
Villanova the Big East pick as league warily watches virus

By AP News
FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Villanova head coach Jay Wright gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown in Washington. Two-time Villanova national champion coach Jay Wright says it's "50-50" the sport -- which took one of the first major hits in the coronavirus pandemic era with the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament - can make it through this season intact. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Villanova the Big East pick as league warily watches virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Big East coaches are picking Villanova to win the league this season. The Wildcats, who shared the regular-season title last year with Creighton and Seton Hall, received nine first-place votes. It’s the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Jay Wright’s squad was predicted to win the conference. Creighton, led by preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski, was picked second. It’s the highest preseason position for the Bluejays since they joined the conference for the 2013-14 season. Creighton received the other two first-place votes.

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

