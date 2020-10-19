The Latest: Trump tells staffers, ‘We’re going to win’

The Latest: Trump tells staffers, ‘We’re going to win’ View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is bucking up his campaign staffers 15 days from Election Day, amid worrisome public and private polling.

On a conference call, Trump says, “We’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.”

Addressing stories about declining morale at his campaign, Trump said he’s never been more confident in his chances, “Today is the best single day that I’ve felt on either campaign.”

He added: “We have never been in as strong a position as we are today.”

Trump encouraged his staffers to ignore news reports about the state of the race.