The Latest: Biden casts ballot in home state primary

By AP News
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden depart after voting early in Delaware's state primary election at the New Castle County Board of Elections office in Wilmington, Del., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Joe Biden has voted in Delaware’s primary, casting a ballot by appointment a day before the polls formally open.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Jill, voted Monday morning at the New Castle Board of Elections. She wore boots with “VOTE” stenciled on each one.

Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech on climate change exacerbating the wildfires raging in California and other states later in the day from Wilmington, Delaware, where the couple lives.

Monday evening, the former vice president will address via internet the Poor People’s Campaign virtual event “Voting is Power Unleashed.”

