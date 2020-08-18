Southern California man charged with voting for dead mother

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to casting mail-in votes on behalf of his dead mother in three elections, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced.

Caesar Abutin, 55, of Norwalk, entered pleas to one felony count each of fraud in connection with votes cast and fraudulent voting.

Prosecutors allege that Abutin claimed to be his 67-year-old mother while voting by mail in three primary and general elections between October 2012 and November 2014.

His mother died in 2006.

Abutin also cast votes for himself, authorities said.

He could face up to three years in state prison if convicted.