Trump call 'improper,' aide testifies; GOP hits his loyalty

WASHINGTON (AP) — A career Army officer testified Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine was “improper,” as Republicans in the impeachment inquiry tried to undercut the national security official with remarkable exchanges questioning his loyalty to the U.S.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said that it was his “duty” to report his concerns about the phone call, but deflected repeated Republican efforts to divulge everyone he told about it — an attempt by GOP lawmakers to identify the anonymous whistleblower who spurred the impeachment probe.

Vindman, a 20-year military officer who received a Purple Heart after being wounded in the Iraq War, was among the officials who listened in to the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The whistleblower raised significant worries about Trump’s push for Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats, and Vindman said he shared those concerns.

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.