Schiff says impeachment transcripts could come next week

By AP News

WASHINGTON — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the panels investigating impeachment could begin releasing transcripts of closed-door witness depositions early next week.

It’s part of an effort by Democrats to move the investigation into public view and allow Americans to evaluate the evidence about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Schiff, who is leading the impeachment probe, said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press that the committees will begin releasing transcripts as they conduct more depositions with other witnesses and prepare for public hearings.

Impeachment investigators have already heard from a series of current and former officials from the State Department and White House. They have testified about their concerns over Trump’s repeated efforts to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and the Democrats.

