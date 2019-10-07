Sunny
McConnell largely avoids impeachment talk while back home

By AP News

FRANKFORT, Ky. — While impeachment drama swirls in Washington, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back home in Kentucky talking about fighting opioid misuse and confirming conservative judges.

The Republican leader, a steadfast defender of President Donald Trump, made only momentary references to impeachment during public appearances Monday.

McConnell left both events without speaking to reporters.

While talking to members of the conservative Federalist Society, McConnell said the Senate’s process of confirming judges “means whatever the Senate thinks at any given time.” He likened it to impeachment, saying it’s become a “political decision.”

Earlier in the day, McConnell joined in celebrating a federal grant awarded to the University of Kentucky to combat opioid misuse. He said the grant gave him “enormous job satisfaction” at a time when there are “a few distractions.”

