Democrats demand answers on suspension of aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Democrats controlling the House are demanding answers from the White House about its moves ordering the Pentagon and the State department to withhold almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

The chairs of the Appropriations and Budget committee made the request in a letter to Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and budget director Russell Vought. The lawmakers want information about when the White House issued the decision to withhold the aid and the policy reasons — if any — for the move.

The question is part of the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

An anonymous whistleblower has accused the president of withholding the aid to improperly pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate allegations Trump hoped could have been politically damaging for former Vice President Joe Biden.