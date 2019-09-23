Sunny
83.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

SC’s Clyburn remembers wife’s steady influence on politics

By AP News

SC’s Clyburn remembers wife’s steady influence on politics

Photo Icon View Photo

CHARLESTON, S.C. — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina says his late wife, Emily, had a steady influence on his political life from the very beginning.

The third-ranking U.S. House member told friends and family at his wife’s homegoing services on Monday that Emily Clyburn had always encouraged him to gracefully accept both political victory and defeat.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and several dozen members of Congress traveled to Charleston for Monday’s service. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members attended services Sunday in West Columbia, as did Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

Emily Clyburn died last week at age 80. She and her husband met as students at South Carolina State University and had been married for nearly six decades.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  News Alert