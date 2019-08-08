Sunny
Fearing the next AOC, House Democrats hoard campaign cash

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Wary House Democrats know the next Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is out there. So they’re amassing campaign war chests to scare off progressive upstarts from challenging them in primaries — or trounce them if they try.

A look at 41 incumbent House Democrats who could face party primaries next year shows that 16 have already stockpiled at least $1 million for their campaigns. Federal Election Commission reports for the first six months of this year show that 20 raised over $500,000 during that period alone.

Only four Democratic challengers have at least $100,000.

The funding imbalance isn’t stopping challengers from targeting powerful lawmakers. But the figures underscore the enormous fundraising advantages that incumbents have.

Ocasio-Cortez upset a House Democratic leader in a primary last year and is now a New York congresswoman.

